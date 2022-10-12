THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – The weather over the rest of the week will be wet. There is a rainfall advisory out for the Nipigon – Marathon regions along the north shore of Lake Superior.
Thunder Bay
It is 14 at 6:30 am in Thunder Bay and that is as warm as the forecast says it will get today.
There will be a few showers ending near noon then cloudy skies will continue with a 60 per cent chance of showers. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm early this morning as a cold front comes through. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.
High 13. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight mainly cloudy skies will continue along with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 then light this evening. Low plus 4.
Fort Frances
It is 8 in Fort Frances as of 5:30 AM CDT. Mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers are forecast. Winds will becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning.
High 11. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight will see continued clouds. There will be a 60 percent chance of rain showers changing to a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers overnight.
Winds will be firm from the west at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low plus 3.
Dryden and Vermilion Bay
It is 8 in Dryden this morning to start your day. Cloudy skies with 60 percent chance of showers are forecast. It will be Monday before a sunny day is expected. Rain through the week.
Winds will be from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 50.
High 9. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight will see continued clouds with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers changing to a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers overnight.
Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Winds will becoming west 20 overnight. Low plus 2.
Sachigo Lake
It is 11 in Sachigo at 5;30 AM. That is as warm as it will get for the next few days. Increasing cloudiness will see a few showers beginning this morning. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.
Temperature falling to plus 4 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight a few rain showers could be changing to a few snow flurries after midnight. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low zero.