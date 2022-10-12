THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – The weather over the rest of the week will be wet. There is a rainfall advisory out for the Nipigon – Marathon regions along the north shore of Lake Superior.

Thunder Bay

It is 14 at 6:30 am in Thunder Bay and that is as warm as the forecast says it will get today.

There will be a few showers ending near noon then cloudy skies will continue with a 60 per cent chance of showers. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm early this morning as a cold front comes through. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

High 13. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight mainly cloudy skies will continue along with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 then light this evening. Low plus 4.

Fort Frances

It is 8 in Fort Frances as of 5:30 AM CDT. Mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers are forecast. Winds will becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning.

High 11. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight will see continued clouds. There will be a 60 percent chance of rain showers changing to a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers overnight.

Winds will be firm from the west at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low plus 3.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 8 in Dryden this morning to start your day. Cloudy skies with 60 percent chance of showers are forecast. It will be Monday before a sunny day is expected. Rain through the week.

Winds will be from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 50.

High 9. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight will see continued clouds with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers changing to a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers overnight.

Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Winds will becoming west 20 overnight. Low plus 2.

Sachigo Lake

It is 11 in Sachigo at 5;30 AM. That is as warm as it will get for the next few days. Increasing cloudiness will see a few showers beginning this morning. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

Temperature falling to plus 4 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight a few rain showers could be changing to a few snow flurries after midnight. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low zero.