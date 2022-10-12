THUNDER BAY – POLITICS – Dr. Richard Togman, the Library’s Chief Executive Officer, was your host and moderator for four very successful Ward and At Large election events last week at the Library. The election series will culminate this week with the Mayoral Debate, which will take place on Wednesday, October 12 at the Waverley Library.

Dr. Togman will continue as host for the Mayoral Debate but the event will also feature community moderators Sarah Lewis and Michelle McKenzie-Lander. Ms. Lewis and Ms. McKenzie-Lander will be asking the tough questions of the five candidates for Mayor on behalf of the community and bring their own unique perspectives and style to the event.

Sarah Lewis sits as the newest member of the Public Library Board. Most recently she led Lakehead University through the pandemic as Director of Student Success. Previous to her role at Lakehead she specialized in economic and workforce development, helping cities as varied as Calgary and Nipigon manage multi-million dollar revitalization programs. Sarah also sits on the board of the NorthWestern Ontario Innovation Centre and is currently pursuing her PhD in Educational Studies where she is exploring the potential of digital technology and artificial intelligence in learning.

Michelle McKenzie-Lander is a well-known community member and key staff person at the Thunder Bay Multicultural Association. As the Resettlement Assistance Program Coordinator with the Thunder Bay Multicultural Association, Michelle’s job is to help international newcomers settle here in Thunder Bay and across Northwestern Ontario. McKenzie-Lander is also the long-time coordinator and event planner for the Folklore Festival.

The doors will open at 6 pm for the event and the candidates will be available from 6 to 7 pm for a meet and greet with the public and media. At 7 pm, the Mayoral Debate will begin. The questions will be selected by Ms. Lewis and Ms. McKenzie-Lander from a long list of questions compiled with the assistance of the community.

The event will be live streamed on the Library’s YouTube channel and Facebook for those who cannot attend in person. The events from last week are also accessible via these channels. More information and a link to our YouTube channel may be found on the Library’s Website.

We encourage members of the community to attend the event to learn about the candidate’s platforms and viewpoints on critical areas of public concern.