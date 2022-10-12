On Thursday, the 6th of October 2022, in preparation of the 51st UN Human Right Council

resolution on the Uyghur population in Xinjiang asking a debate on China’s position and

action, the UN ambassador of Pakistan issued a circumvoluted country’s statement to the

UN High Commissioner just before the voting cloud begin, explaining why Pakistan will not

support this resolution.

It obviously raises many question on why Pakistan, a Muslim country firmly engaged in the

promotion and protection of Muslims around the world, shall disregard the fate of Muslim

populations in Xinjiang. Indeed, Pakistan is the nodal OIC contact group Head besides

claiming to take up the cause of Muslims worldwide.

It is now history that the massive action of China on Xinjiang population, for the majority

Muslim, have started with the Urumqi terror attacks in 2014. Whether these attacks were a

set–up or not, China took conscience of the potential timebomb of the population of the

region and enhanced the gear up of what is called in the western world as the « horror

camps of reeducation » and in China as « civic education of the population ».

The vast majority of the extreme west of China is composed of Muslims. Religions have

never be a problem for communist China unless they stay discreet. It is not even certain that

the Urumqi attacks were planned by Muslims or with Muslim support. The reality today

however is that the population under pressure now in Xinjiang is Muslim.

Since the Western world has triggered a massive campaign against the China regime since

years because of the repression of the « local populations », the fact that Muslim countries

are strongly embedded with China economically and politically makes them extremely silent

and cautious about any move against China that could raise the issue of the fate of the

Xinjiang Uyghur population.

One may argue that cautious policies are not a bad thing but on the other hand, the fact that

no Muslim countries, and recently Pakistan, withdraw from its responsibility of discussing

the fate of a vast array of Muslim population is a clear signal that the relations between

China and the Muslim world is at the advantage of the first one, the second placing

economic interests above all other considerations.