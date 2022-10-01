THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police are looking for the public assistance in locating missing person Jaylon Bois, a 19-year-old male .

Bois was last seen in the 400 block of Arthur St W on the 30th of September at 2300 hours.

Jaylan Bois is described as:

-Approximately 5’3

-Approximately 150 pounds

-Indigenous

-Fair complexion

-Brown eyes

-Black medium length hair

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807)684-1200. Submit timps anonymously through Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com