By Kacie Albert

GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alta. – Chasing his first PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Canada Championship at season’s end, Logan Biever (Claresholm, Alberta) furthered his stronghold on the No. 1 rank in the national standings Friday night at the elite Cup Series, presented by Wrangler, event in Grande Prairie, Alberta, finishing fifth in Round 1 and winning the 5/5 Bucking Battle for the PBR Peace Country Invitational, presented by Ritchie Bros.

As the second man out of the chutes inside Bonnetts Energy Centre for Round 1, Biever was the first to put points on the board, outlasting Flick The Switch (X6 Ranch Bucking Cattle/Legend Rodeo Stock) for 84.5 points.

When the dust settled, Biever not only finished fifth in Round 1, netting 4 national points, but he also punched his ticket to the first 5/5 Bucking Battle of the season.

The Albertan then readied to face 2020 PBR Canada Bull of the Year Catch My Drift (Two Bit Bucking Bulls/K Rose Ranch) in the special round.

A familiar showdown, Biever entered the matchup having ridden the bull in all three of their meetings on record, including last weekend for 84 points at the premier series event in Lethbridge, Alberta.

Remaining in perfect time with the powerful animal athlete, Biever replicated his past successes, reaching the whistle for 84 points.

The score was never surpassed, earning Biever the 5/5 Bucking Battle victory along with an additional 15 national points.

Netting a combined 19 points, Biever grew his lead over No. 2 Nick Tetz (Calgary, Alberta) to 47 points.

In Round 2 of the PBR Peace Country Invitational, Biever will look to continue his momentum when he faces Bustin Rhymes (X6 Ranch Bucking Cattle/Legend Rodeo Stock).

Three-time PBR Canada Champion Aaron Roy (Yellow Grass, Saskatchewan) also delivered two scores Friday night, tying for third in Round 1 and finishing second in the 5/5 Bucking Battle, to net a cumulative 19.5 national points.

Roy first reached the requisite 8 in Round 1 when he dominated Teeka (Vold Rodeo/R Saga Ranch) for 85 points.

As competition continued for the special round, Roy remained perfect when he delivered an 83-point ride aboard Holy Terror (X6 Ranch Bucking Cattle/Legend Rodeo Stock).

The stoic veteran remained No. 8 in the national standings as he continues to contend for his unprecedented fourth national title. He is now 155.5 points back of No. 1 Biever.

When Championship Saturday gets underway, Roy will go head-to-head with Dealing After Midnight (Thompson Rodeo Livestock) in Round 2 of the PBR Peace Country Invitational.

Two-time and reigning PBR Canada Champion Cody Coverchuk (Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan) was unrivaled in the opening round, covering Wild Time (Vold Rodeo) for 87.5 points to surge to the event lead.

The top score garnered Coverchuk 15 national points.

Attempting to become the first rider to be crowned the PBR Canada Champion in back-to-back seasons, and tie Roy for most titles held by one rider, Coverchuk remained No. 7 in Canada.

Coverchuk, who will look to remain atop the leaderboard in Round 2 when he crawls atop Nervous Twitch (X6 Ranch Bucking Cattle/Legend Rodeo Stock), is now within 149 points of the No. 1 rank in the nation.

Second in Round 1 of the main event was Lonnie West (Cadogan, Alberta).

West rode Brand New Guitar (Wild Hoggs Bucking Bulls) for 86 points to earn 12 points towards the feverish 2022 PBR Canada Championship race.

West maintained his No. 9 rank in Canada, now 187 points back of No. 1 Biever, and will seek his second score inside Bonnetts Energy Centre in Round 2 when he attempts Just A Vertigo (Vold Rodeo).

Jared Parsonage (Maple Creek, Saskatchewan) tied for third in Round 1 alongside Roy, also logging an 85-point score.

After earning a re-ride when he was unable to leave the chutes on Pound Town (Wild Hoggs Bucking Bulls), Parsonage made the most of his re-ride opponent Sons of Junkie (X6 Ranch Bucking Cattle/Johnson Bucking Bulls) making the 8 to clinch the silver finish.

Parsonage earned 7.5 national points and rose to No. 11 in the national standings.

He will look to climb the leaderboard in Round 2, slated to attempt Tank Abbott (X6 Ranch Bucking Cattle/Legend Rodeo Stock).

The PBR Peace Country Invitational, presented by Ritchie Bros., will conclude Saturday, October 1 with Round 2 and the Championship Round. Action will get underway at 7:00 p.m. MT.

PBR Canada Cup Series, presented by Wrangler

PBR Peace Country Invitational, presented by Ritchie Bros.

Bonnetts Energy Centre – Grande Prairie, Alberta

(Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

Cody Coverchuk, 87.5-0-0-87.50-15 Points. Lonnie West, 86-0-0-86.00-12 Points. Aaron Roy, 85-0-0-85.00-7.5 Points.

(tie). Jared Parsonage, 85-0-0-85.00-7.5 Points.

Logan Biever, 84.5-0-0-84.50-4 Points.

Nick Tetz, 0-0-0-0.00

Blake Smith, 0-0-0-0.00

Dakota Buttar, 0-0-0-0.00

Brock Radford, 0-0-0-0.00

Coy Robbins, 0-0-0-0.00

Zane Lambert, 0-0-0-0.00

Callum Miller, 0-0-0-0.00

Jake Gardner, 0-0-0-0.00

Cauy Schmidt, 0-0-0-0.00

Chad Hartman, 0-0-0-0.00

Ashton Sahli, 0-0-0-0.00

Dawson Shannon, 0-0-0-0.00

Griffin Smeltzer, 0-0-0-0.00

Weston Davidson, 0-0-0-0.00

Tyler Craig, 0-0-0-0.00

Landon Schmidt, 0-0-0-0.00

Stefan Tonita, 0-0-0-0.00

Chance Switzer, 0-0-0-0.00

Jett Lambert, 0-0-0-0.00

PBR Canada Cup Series, presented by Wrangler

PBR Peace Country Invitational, presented by Ritchie Bros. – 5/5 Bucking Battle

Bonnetts Energy Centre – Grande Prairie, Alberta

(Round 1- Event Aggregate-Event Points)

Logan Biever, 84-84.00-15 Points. Aaron Roy, 83-83.00-12 Points.

Cody Coverchuk, 0-0.00

Lonnie West, 0-0.00

Jared Parsonage, 0-0.00