THUNDER BAY – There is an increase in the healthcare funds coming to Thunder Bay from the provincial government.

Thunder Bay-Atikokan MPP Kevin Holland unveiled a pair of funding announcements for the City of Thunder Bay. The province is providing $16,100,357 for the Land Ambulance Services Grant (LASD) as well as an additional $226,095 through the Dedicated Offload Nursing Program (DONP).

“These funds will help hire nurses and additional health care workers who are dedicated to offloading ambulance patients in emergency departments,” states Kevin Holland. “This support will reduce ambulance offload times, allowing paramedics to respond to other emergency calls.”

The LASD funding represents an average increase of five per cent compared to 2021 funding levels and will support the hiring of additional paramedics, wage and cost of living adjustments and ambulance service operations.