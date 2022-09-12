THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Jamie ENGE, 32 years of age.

Jamie was last seen around 3:00 pm in the area of 980 Oliver Road.

Jamie is described as 32 year old white male, 6′ tall, medium build, with brown medium length curly hair. Jamie was last seen wearing dark baseball cap, navy blue zip up hoodie and jeans.

No photo is available at this time.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.