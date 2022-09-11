THUNDER BAY – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Treyden WINDEGO-WARBURTON, an 11-year-old male.

Treyden WINDEGO-WARBURTON was last seen on September 10, 2022 at approximately 2:00 pm on Picton Avenue.

Treyden WINDEGO-WARBURTON is described as an Indigenous youth male, 5’0”, short dark brown hair, medium build and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing all black clothing, including a Nike t-shirt and runners. He may be carrying a red bag.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.