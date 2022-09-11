THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Thunder Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police report that on September 10th, 2022 at 10:00 pm along with Superior North EMS, Shuniah Fire & Emergency Services, and Pass Lake Fire, that first responders were dispatched to a report of a pedestrian hit by a motor vehicle on Hwy 11-17 at the Hwy 587 intersection in the Township of Shuniah.

Police attended the scene and determined a 4-door sedan had collided with a pedestrian. The pedestrian was declared deceased at the scene.

The driver of the sedan had minor injuries. Hwy 11-17 is closed at Lakeshore Drive for investigators to process the scene. The deceased identity will not yet be released as the next of kin has not yet been notified.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision has been initiated by the OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigation Unit in conjunction with the OPP Forensic Identification Unit.

The driver of the sedan has been charged with Criminal Code section 320.14(3) Operation causing death. The identity of the accused will not be released as the Information has not yet been sworn to.

Any person who may have been in the area of Hwy 11-17 and Hwy 587 and witnessed this collision are being asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 and provide any information you feel may assist this investigation.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.tipsubmit.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.