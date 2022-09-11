THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – For Sunday the cold spot in Ontario is Fort Frances at +1. There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect across the region this morning.

Thunder Bay

It is +6 at 7:30 am in Thunder Bay. Winds are at 7 km/h from the SSW. Humidity is at 98%. The barometer is at 102.2 kPa.

The forecast is for clear sunny skies for Sunday.

High 21. UV Index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear skies continue. The overnight low will be 5.

Fort Frances

It is +1 in Fort Frances. Humidity is at 92%. Winds are calm this morning. The barometer is at 102.4 and rising.

Sunny skies for Sunday.

High 21. UV Index 5 or moderate.

Skies will be clear tonight with a low overnight of 6.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is +7 in Dryden. Humidity is at 97%. Winds are 9 km/h from the west. The barometer is at 102.3 kPa and steady.

Sunny skies are in the forecast for Sunday. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h late this afternoon.

High 20. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear skies and a low overnight of 8.

Sachigo Lake

It is +10 in Sachigo Lake. Barometer is at 101.8 and steady. Winds are 11 km/h from the WSW. Humidity is 86%.

Sunny skies are forecast for Sunday. Winds will becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning.

High 22. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear skies. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this evening. Low overnight of 8.