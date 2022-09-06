THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Shelbie MCMILLAN, a 30-year-old female.

Shelbie MCMILLAN was last seen in the area of Oliver Road on September 4, 2022 at approximately 6:00 pm.

Shelbie MCMILLAN is described as a White female, 5’3” tall with a slender build. She has shoulder length hair, orange/blonde with dark roots.

She was last seen wearing a hospital gown, carrying a light green bag.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.