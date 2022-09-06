LONG LAKE #58 – Greenstone Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a death in Long Lake #58 First Nation.

On September 5, 2022, members of the Greenstone OPP along with Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a report of an unresponsive infant at a residence in Long Lake #58 First Nation.

Despite life saving efforts, the infant was pronounced deceased.

This investigation, by members of the Greenstone Detachment, the OPP North West Region Crime Unit and the OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) is ongoing, in conjunction with the Officer of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.

A post-mortem is scheduled for later this week to help determine to cause of death.