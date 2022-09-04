THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – A glimpse forward to fall as temperatures this morning are on the chilly side. Frost warnings are out for the Armstrong, Gull Bay, Wabakimi Park regions. In Thunder Bay this morning it was +2.

6:00 AM EDT Sunday 04 September 2022

Frost advisory in effect for:

Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park

Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake

Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas.

Temperatures likely will remain near zero degrees Celsius early this morning.

Thunder Bay

It is +2 in Thunder Bay this morning. Humidity is 100%. Winds are very light at 5 km/h from the west.

High 18. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see clear. Low plus 4.

Fort Frances

It is +4 headed to a high of 23 in Fort Frances. Humidity is at 95%. Winds are light at 3km/h from the SSE.

Sunny skies for Sunday.

High 23. UV Index at 7 or high.

Tonight skies will remain clear and the low will be +6.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is +10 in Dryden headed to a high of 21. Humidity is at 91%. Winds are SSW at 13 km/h. Barometer is at 102.8 and steady.

Skies will be clear today. The UV index will be 7 or high.

Tonight will see clear skies with a low of 7.

Sachigo Lake

It is cloudy for now in Sachigo Lake. Humidity is at 79%, and the barometer is at 102.2 kPa. Winds are WSW at 22 gusting to 33 km/h.

Sunny skies are in the forecast for Sunday. Winds will be southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40.

High 24. Humidex 26. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear skies. Low overnight of 14.