Saskatoon SK – NEWS – The holiday weekend has been marred with murder in Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan RCMP report that there are ten people who have died and another fifteen who have been sent to various hospitals after stabbings in multiple locations in Saskatchewan.

RCMP are looking for two suspects – Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30 – who are considered armed and dangerous.

Rhonda Blackmore the RCMP Assistant Commissioner reports that the murdered and injured were found in thirteen different locations on the James Smith Cree Nation, and in the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon.

Some of the murdered and injured people were apparently targeted by the killers, and others were attacked at random.

Developing…