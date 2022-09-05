Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Shilo SABOURIN-MCKAY a 27-year-old female.

Shilo was last seen the evening of August 20th in the area of Trillium Way, and spoken to over the phone on September 4th, at approximately 10:00 PM. It is believed that she may have been in the Toronto area, however this has yet to be confirmed.

Shilo is described as an Indigenous female, standing approximately 5’5″ tall with a thin build. She has long, straight black hair, brown eyes, wears glasses, has a heart tattoo one of her hands between her index finger and thumb, and pierced ears.

There are no clothing descriptors to add at this time.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com