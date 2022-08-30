THUNDER BAY – NEWS – There remains a very strong police presence on Ambrose and Pearl Street this morning as of 5:30 am.

Between Cumberland Street South and Court Street both Pearl Street and Ambrose Street remain closed.

Monday evening at 20:13, Thunder Bay Police in a media statement said, “The public is advised to avoid the area of Ambrose Street and Pearl Street between Court Street and Cumberland Street.

Images from Monday Night 1 of 3

“This is an ongoing situation and few other details are available at this time.”

That continues to apply this morning.

NetNewsLedger will continue to update this story as facts are available.