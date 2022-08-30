THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect this morning across the region.

Thunder Bay

It is 17 this morning in Thunder Bay with winds blowing strong from the WNW from 32 to 43 km/h. Humidity is at 73% lower than it has been recently. The Barometer is at 100.5 and rising.

The forecast is calling for mainly cloudy skies with a 40% possibility of rain showers this morning. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50.

High 24. Humidex 27. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight expect a few clouds. Winds will continue from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 13.

Fort Frances

It is 12 at 5:30 am CDT in Fort Frances. Humidity is 94%, the barometer is at 101.3 kPa and rising. Winds are from the west at 12 km/h.

Winds will becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning.

High 24. Humidex 26. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies which will be clearing after midnight. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 13.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 12 at the Dryden Airport as of 5:30 am CDT. Humidity is at 94%. The barometer is at 101.0 kPa and steady. Winds are from the west at 18 km/h.

Clear skies with increasing cloudiness this afternoon is forecast. Winds will becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning.

High 22. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight skies will be clearing. Winds will be strong from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 10.

KI – Big Trout Lake

It is 10 as of 5:30 am CDT in KI under cloudy skies. Humidity is at 90%. The barometer is at 99.9 kPa and steady. Winds are from the northwest at 30 gusting to 54 km/h.

For Tuesday the forecast is for cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers. Winds will pick up from the northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 increasing to 40 gusting to 70 this morning.

High 13. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight will see continued clouds with a 60% chance of showers. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 70. Low 6.