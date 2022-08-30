Warning – Strong Foul NSW Language in Video

OTTAWA – NEWS – During the federal election campaign the Prime Minister was pelted with rocks. Campaign events and debates were the scene of protests.

In Thunder Bay there were protests held outside of the candidate’s debates and protests held outside campaign offices.

Over the past week video online of Deputy Prime Minister Freeland being harassed in Alberta has federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino reporting that the Liberal government will be reviewing new safety protocols for cabinet ministers and other members of Parliament.



The RCMP are investigating the incident in Alberta incident last week. The force “takes threats against public officials seriously,” said Robin Percival a spokesperson for the RCMP.