THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police have issued images of a missing female, Ashley Higgins.

Police are updating their request for public assistance in locating missing person Ashley HIGGINS, a 34-year-old female.

Ashley HIGGINS was last seen on August 27, 2022 at approximately 6:00 pm in the area of Victoria Avenue East.

Ashley HIGGINS is described as a White female, approximately 5’6” tall. She has long blond hair, wears black framed glasses.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, grey leggings and brown sandals.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.