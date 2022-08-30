First Degree Murder and Attempted Murder Charges for Aquille Kadeem MALCOLM

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police were on scene last night and still this morning at Ambrose and Pearl Street between Court and Cumberland.

Police report that the incident has ended successfully after police standoff that began on the city’s north-side Monday the arrest of a male wanted on numerous charges including First-Degree Murder.

Multiple units with the Thunder Bay Police Service were dispatched to a residential address in the 200 block of Ambrose Street just before 5:30 pm on Monday, August 29 in connection to an ongoing investigation involving a male suspect.

Arrest of Toronto Man for Murder and Attempted Murder 1 of 7

The male suspect was connected to multiple incidents under investigation by the Thunder Bay Police Service, and was wanted on numerous charges.

When police arrived a standoff ensued.

The standoff concluded with the arrest of the male suspect around 7:50 pm.

A police presence remained in the area as a result of continued investigation. The public is advised that the police presence may still be ongoing.

The arrested suspect is connected to a shooting investigation that occurred in the 200 block of Ambrose Street in the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 21st.

A male victim was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for treatment of a gunshot wound sustained during the incident.

Another attempted shooting incident, which took place on May 9 at a residential address in the 200 block of Pearl Street, also involved the male suspect.

Investigators have also connected the suspect to a homicide investigation following an incident in the 200 block of Pearl Street in the evening hours of May 12.

James CHAPAIS, 41, of Thunder Bay, was transported to the hospital but was later pronounced deceased.

Aquille Kadeem MALCOLM, 24, of Toronto, is charged with:

• First-Degree Murder

• Attempt to Commit Murder Using Firearm x 2

He is expected to appear in bail court in Thunder Bay today (Tuesday, Aug. 30).

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate. As a result the Thunder Bay Police Service cannot provide further details at this time.