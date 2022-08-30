THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Thunder Bay along with much of Western Ontario out to the Ignace region will experience high winds today.
9:37 AM EDT Tuesday 30 August 2022
Special weather statement in effect for:
- City of Thunder Bay
- Ignace – English River
- Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake
- Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul
- Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park
- Upsala – Raith
- Cloud Bay – Dorion
- Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake
- Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park
- Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid
- Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake
Strong wind gusts expected today.
Hazards: Strong northwesterly wind gusts of 70 or 80 km/h.
Timing: Now into this evening.