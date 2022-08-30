Special Weather Statement: Strong Winds Expected

Wind Warning

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Thunder Bay along with much of Western Ontario out to the Ignace region will experience high winds today.

9:37 AM EDT Tuesday 30 August 2022
Special weather statement in effect for:

  • City of Thunder Bay
  • Ignace – English River
  • Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake
  • Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul
  • Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park
  • Upsala – Raith
  • Cloud Bay – Dorion
  • Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake
  • Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park
  • Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid
  • Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake

Strong wind gusts expected today.

Hazards: Strong northwesterly wind gusts of 70 or 80 km/h.

Timing: Now into this evening.

