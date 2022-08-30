THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Thunder Bay along with much of Western Ontario out to the Ignace region will experience high winds today.

9:37 AM EDT Tuesday 30 August 2022

Special weather statement in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Ignace – English River

Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake

Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Upsala – Raith

Cloud Bay – Dorion

Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake

Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park

Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake

Strong wind gusts expected today.

Hazards: Strong northwesterly wind gusts of 70 or 80 km/h.

Timing: Now into this evening.