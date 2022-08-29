THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Police Service are conducting a sudden death investigation following the discovery of a deceased person on the city’s south-side Sunday.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers were dispatched to an area near Duncan and Dock Streets just after 2:20 pm on Sunday, August 28, 2022 after a 9-1-1 caller reported finding the apparent body of an adult male.

A sudden death investigation is now taking place, and the public is advised that a significant police presence may be in the area as a result.

There is no known ongoing public safety threat connected to this investigation.

The public is asked to avoid the area if possible.

Developing…