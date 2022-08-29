THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There were thunderstorm warnings and alerts last night. This morning at least so far there are no alerts or warnings to report.

Thunder Bay

It is a damp start for Monday with rain falling in Thunder Bay. Humidity is at 97%. The barometer is at 100.0 kPa and falling. Winds are from the SSE this morning at 21 with gusts to 35 km/h.

Those rain showers should be ending this morning then we will see mainly cloudy skies.

There is a risk of a thunderstorm early this morning.

Winds will becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then increasing to 40 gusting to 60 late this afternoon.

High 24. Humidex 30. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight expect cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Winds will continue from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low overnight of 14.

Fort Frances

It is 15 in Fort Frances at 05:00 am. Humidity is at 98%. The barometer is falling at 100.0 kPa. Winds are light at 4 km/h fom the SW.

Cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers this morning.

A few showers are expected to begin near noon. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Winds will becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 60 this morning.

High 19. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight the forecast is for a few showers ending late this evening then cloudy skies.

There is going to be a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h gusting to 40 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 then becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 late this evening. Low overnight of 12.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 18 in Dryden at 05:00 am, with winds from the south at 11 km/h. Humidity is at 98%. The barometer is steady at 99.9 kPa.

Cloudy skies with a 30% chance of rain is expected this morning and early this afternoon.

There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Winds will becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning.

High 19. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight the forecast is calling for a few showers ending overnight then cloudy skies. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Winds will be from the west at 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 before morning. Low overnight of 10.

Wasaho Cree Nation

It is 13 this morning in Wasaho Cree Nation under cloudy skies. Humidity is at 100%. Winds are from the ENE at 13 km/h. The barometer is at 99.8 kPa and steady.

Monday will see a 30% chance of rain showers or drizzle early this morning.

Showers in earnest will be beginning this afternoon. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40.

High 15. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight will see rain showers continue along with a risk of a thunderstorm. Local rainfall amounts 10 to 20 mm. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 before morning. Low of 10.