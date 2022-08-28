KENORA – WEATHER – Severe thunderstorm watches have been issued for the following parts of Northern Ontario. There are still as of 4:45 PM EDT thunderstorm warnings in effect for Webequie and Summer Beaver.

4:03 PM EDT Sunday 28 August 2022

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

Pikangikum – Poplar Hill – MacDowell

Summer Beaver – Wunnummin Lake – Kingfisher Lake

Peawanuck

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and locally heavy rainfall.

Hazards:

Wind gusts of 90 to 110 km/h.

Large hail 2 to 3 cm in diameter.

Locally heavy rainfall.

Timing: This evening into tonight.