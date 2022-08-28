WEBEQUIE – WEATHER – At 1:25 p.m. EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

This line of severe thunderstorms is located from 100 kilometres south of Peawanuck to 115 kilometres northeast of Webequie to 45 kilometres east of Webequie, moving east at 70 km/h.

1:25 PM EDT Sunday 28 August 2022

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

Webequie

Hazard: 90 km/h wind gusts, nickel size hail and locally heavy rainfall.

Locations impacted include:

Opinnagau Lake.