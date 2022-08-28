PICKLE LAKE – WEATHER – At 12:37 p.m. CDT (1:37 p.m. EDT), Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a cluster of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

This cluster of severe thunderstorms is located from Summer Beaver to 15 kilometres northeast of Eyes Lake, moving east at 70 km/h.

1:37 PM EDT Sunday 28 August 2022

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

Summer Beaver – Wunnummin Lake – Kingfisher Lake

Hazard: 90 km/h wind gusts, nickel size hail and locally heavy rainfall.

Locations impacted include:

Summer Beaver, Bosworth Lake and Gibbons Lake.