DRYDEN – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm watches for the following areas:

4:03 PM EDT Sunday 28 August 2022

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and locally heavy rainfall.

Hazards:

Wind gusts of 90 to 110 km/h.

Large hail 2 to 3 cm in diameter.

Locally heavy rainfall.

Timing: This evening into tonight.