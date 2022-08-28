DRYDEN – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm watches for the following areas:
4:03 PM EDT Sunday 28 August 2022
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:
- Dryden – Vermilion Bay
- Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog
- Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson
- Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River
- Seine River Village – Mine Centre
- Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul
- Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park
Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and locally heavy rainfall.
Hazards:
Wind gusts of 90 to 110 km/h.
Large hail 2 to 3 cm in diameter.
Locally heavy rainfall.
Timing: This evening into tonight.