Severe Thunderstorm Watches Issued for Western Ontario

Thunderstorm watch

DRYDEN – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm watches for the following areas:

4:03 PM EDT Sunday 28 August 2022
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

  • Dryden – Vermilion Bay
  • Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog
  • Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson
  • Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River
  • Seine River Village – Mine Centre
  • Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul
  • Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and locally heavy rainfall.

Hazards:
Wind gusts of 90 to 110 km/h.
Large hail 2 to 3 cm in diameter.
Locally heavy rainfall.

Timing: This evening into tonight.

