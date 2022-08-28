THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – At 4:04 p.m. CDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a cluster of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

This cluster of severe thunderstorms is located from Kakapitam Lake to 20 kilometres south of Sandy Lake, moving east at 60 km/h.

5:04 PM EDT Sunday 28 August 2022

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake

Hazard: 90 km/h wind gusts, nickel size hail and locally heavy rainfall.

Locations impacted include:

Kakapitam Lake, Sandy Lake, Niska Lake and Petownikip Lake.

Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!