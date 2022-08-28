THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the publics assistance in locating missing person Josie SPADE, a 24-year-old female.

Josie was last on August 28, at about 11:00 p.m. in the area of the 100 block of Ontario Street.

Josie is described as an Indigenous female, standing about 5’4″ tall with a thin build. She has long straight dark brown hair, brown eyes and wears glasses. She has a tattoo of roses on her left chest and a rose tattoo on her right forearm.

She was last seen wearing a black crop top, pink sweater and black pants.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.