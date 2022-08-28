THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Sunday starts with no weather warnings or alerts across the region.

Thunder Bay

It is 19 heading to 25 today in Thunder Bay. Winds are calm. The humidity is at 86% but it feels a lot more muggy than that. The barometer is at 100.7 and rising.

Mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers early this morning with a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning.

High 25. Humidex 32. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers changing to a 70 per cent chance of showers before morning. Low overnight of 17.

Fort Frances

It is 19 this morning headed to 28. Humidity is 83% and winds are from the south at 17 gusting to 31 km/h. The barometer is at 100.3 and rising.

Mainly cloudy skies along with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon with a risk of a thunderstorm.

Winds will be from the south at 30 km/h gusting to 50.

High 28. Humidex 35. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight the forecast is calling for a few showers ending after midnight then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this evening and after midnight. Local amount 10 to 15 mm expected. Winds will be west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming south 20 then light late this evening. Low 15.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Skies are mainly sunny in Dryden this morning. It is 20 heading t0 27. Humidity is at 89%. Barometer is 100.1 and steady.

The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud. Skies will becoming cloudy this afternoon. Winds will be from the south at 30 km/h gusting to 50.

High 27. Humidex 34. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight skies will be cloudy. There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. Then a few more periods of showers beginning late this evening. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm late this evening and overnight. Winds will pickup from the west at 60 km/h gusting to 80 becoming light this evening. Low 16.

Sachigo Lake

It is 17 headed to 26 in Sachigo this Sunday. Winds are light at 5 km/h from the west. The humidity is at 98%. The barometer is at 99.8 and steady.

Mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers along with the risk of a thunderstorm late this morning and this afternoon is forecast.

High 26. Humidex 32. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness early this evening. Fog patches will be developing this evening. Low 17.