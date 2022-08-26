THUNDER BAY – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service are renewing its appeal to the public for information regarding missing person Kacey YELLOWHEAD, a 25-year-old male who has been missing since August 2, 2022.

Investigators continue to search for Kacey, and are still receiving tips from the public regarding his potential whereabouts.

All information provided is considered and followed up on. Unfortunately, despite the public assistance, Kacey’s last known whereabouts remain unchanged.

Kacey was last seen walking in a southbound direction in the 800 block of Minnesota Street, across from the Art Widnall Pool, on Tuesday, August 2 at about 9:20 pm At this time he appeared to be walking toward Pacific Avenue.

Anyone living in this area is again being asked to check their properties, yards, sheds, abandoned or parked vehicles and alleyways for signs of Kacey.

If you have residential or business security surveillance of that area, please review any footage recorded on the above-mentioned date and time and call police if you have any further confirmed sightings of Kacey YELLOWHEAD.

Police would like to thank the ongoing efforts of the civilian volunteers who continue to search areas throughout the city for signs of Kacey.

Many of these volunteers have taken time away from their jobs, family, and friends, to offer assistance and their efforts are appreciated.

Kacey is described as an Indigenous male standing about 5’6” tall with a thin build. He has a medium complexion, shoulder-length brown hair, brown eyes and a red mark on his right cheek.

His clothing descriptors remain unchanged since the previous confirmed sighting. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie with white draw strings, charcoal grey shorts, and white socks.

Two photographs – one showing Kacey’s face and the other showing what he was last known to be wearing – are being reissued to the public.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to call police at (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.