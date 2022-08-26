THUNDER BAY – ENTERTAINMENT – A big shift in Thunder Bay morning radio today.

Over at Acadia Broadcasting, on Country 105, one of the most recognized voices in Thunder Bay Radio, Dee has joined the station as co-host with Trent.

The move, perhaps one of the worst kept secrets in the city still managed to generate some social media confusion. When Country 105 announced there would be an announcement at 8:00 am some figured it would be a Costco.

For listeners, hearing Dee go from rock to country might be a shift, but likely it will be one that many will appreciate.

Radio is often a job of up and down the dial as the WKRP in Cincinnati signature song put it… In Thunder Bay it is nice to see some of the favourite voices staying around.

For Thunder Bay reality is for media companies, we are not each other’s competition, we compete against Meta, Netflix, and Youtube for your time and attention.

Congrats to Dee…

James