THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Wendy’s Canada has a social media standing of standing up for things, and for having a sense of humour on others.

The announcement by Bell Media to terminate Lisa LaFlamme from her position as national news anchor at CTV TV has brought social media attention to the decision.

When it became public knowledge that a Bell Media executive commented on Lisa LaFlamme’s grey hair, that has resulted in both social media and public debate.

LaFlamme decided reportedly to stop dying her hair.

Big deal. Right? Bell Media likely would love to put that cat back in the bag.

Age is beautiful. Women should be able to do it on their own terms, without any consequences 👩🏼‍🦳👩🏾‍🦳Dove is donating $100,000 to Catalyst, a Canadian organization helping build inclusive workplaces for all women. Go grey with us, turn your profile picture greyscale and #KeepTheGrey pic.twitter.com/SW5X93r4Qj — Dove Canada (@DoveCanada) August 21, 2022

Who would have thought Wendy’s and Dove Canada would be taking on Bell Media in 2022.

Frankly who would have thought that the colour of a woman’s hair would lead to top executives deciding to terminate the employment of a high profile woman?

A statement from Bell Media. pic.twitter.com/4I1LapDYpj — Bell Media PR (@BellMediaPR) August 19, 2022

What CTV and Bell Media seems to be most concerned with is HOW the departure was communicated.

Seems the real issue in media of Who: Lisa LaFlamme; What: Employment Terminated; Where: CTV News; When: 2022; Why: Age?, should be the concerns.

CTV News and Bell Media seem to have forgotten the basics of news and media?

James Murray