Wendy’s Canada Mascot Goes Grey!

By
James Murray
-
5342
Wendy's Goes Grey for Lisa LaFlamme
Wendy's Goes Grey for Lisa LaFlamme

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Wendy’s Canada has a social media standing of standing up for things, and for having a sense of humour on others.

The announcement by Bell Media to terminate Lisa LaFlamme from her position as national news anchor at CTV TV has brought social media attention to the decision.

When it became public knowledge that a Bell Media executive commented on Lisa LaFlamme’s grey hair, that has resulted in both social media and public debate.

LaFlamme decided reportedly to stop dying her hair.

Big deal. Right? Bell Media likely would love to put that cat back in the bag.

Who would have thought Wendy’s and Dove Canada would be taking on Bell Media in 2022.

Frankly who would have thought that the colour of a woman’s hair would lead to top executives deciding to terminate the employment of a high profile woman?

What CTV and Bell Media seems to be most concerned with is HOW the departure was communicated.

Seems the real issue in media of Who: Lisa LaFlamme; What: Employment Terminated; Where: CTV News; When: 2022; Why: Age?, should be the concerns.

CTV News and Bell Media seem to have forgotten the basics of news and media?

For Friday, perhaps its time for a Wendy’s Classic or a Baconator?

James Murray

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR