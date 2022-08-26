THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Across Western and Northern Ontario this morning there are, as of 6:30 AM EDT no weather alerts or warnings in effect.

Some readers have asked, “Don’t we live in ‘Northwestern Ontario? So why is NetNewsLedger’s weather for Western and Northern Ontario?”

The answer to that question is simple. First, what are Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden and Thunder Bay north of? We are south of Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina and Winnipeg. Our region’s major communities are “north” of Toronto. But that is about it.

What is north? North is from Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake and Red Lake to the James Bay / Hudson Bay coast.

When we wonder why Ottawa and Toronto often don’t seem to notice us, perhaps it is because our region is the gateway to the west, and not the ‘Far North’ many seem to think we are. It’s all perspective.

Thunder Bay

It is 13 this morning in Thunder Bay. Humidity is at 98%. Winds are very light at 4 km/h from the West-Northwest. The barometer is falling at 101.7 kPa.

Friday will be mainly cloudy. There will be a 30% potential for rain showers by late this afternoon. Winds will be increasing, coming from the west at 20 gusting up to 40 km/h later this morning.

High 26. Humidex 30. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see cloudy skies and an overnight low of 12.

Fort Frances

It is 10 at 5:45 am CDT in Fort Frances. The winds are from the Southwest at 2 km/h. Humidity is a hair frizzing 98%. The barometer is at 101.9 and falling.

A mix of sun and cloud along with a 30% chance of rain showers is possible early this morning. Otherwise Fort Frances and area will enjoy sunny skies. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning.

High 28. Humidex 31. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight fire up the campfire and barbeques under clear skies. The forecast is for increasing cloudiness before morning. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h before morning. Low overnight of 12.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 14 at 5:45 am CDT in Dryden at the airport. Humidity is at 92%. Winds are southwest at 13 km/h. The barometer is steady at 101.7 kPa.

There will be a few rain showers ending this morning then the forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud. There will be a 30% chance of showers late this afternoon.

The rain will include a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

High 26. Humidex 31. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight you can fire up the barbecue, toss on a steak under clear skies. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 14.

Sachigo Lake

It is cloudy in Sachigo Lake this morning. The mercury is right at 10 at 5:45 am CDT. Humidity is 98%. The barometer is at 101.3 kPa and steady. Winds are calm.

Cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers is forecast for this morning. Skies will be clearing however later this morning.

High 22. Humidex 27. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight the forecast is for a few clouds. Low overnight a nice 16.