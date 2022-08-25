THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Deborah MOONIAS, a 38-year-old female.

Deborah was last seen on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at about 5:15 pm in the area of the 100 block of Ontario St.

Deborah MOONIAS is described as an Indigenous female standing 5’6” tall with a heavy build and medium complexion. She has long straight brown hair, brown eyes, wears glasses and has a small birthmark under her right eye.

She was last seen wearing a red and black flannel long sleeve shirt, black jeans and white adidas running shoes.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of this missing person please call police at (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.