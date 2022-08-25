THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Matthew BOUCHARD, a 38-year-old male.

Matthew was last seen on Sunday, Aug 21 at about 3:00 p.m. in the area of the 100 block of Frederica Street West.

Matthew is described as a white male. He is 5’7″ tall with a thin build and fair complexion.

He has short brown hair, brown eyes and has a tattoo of Angel wings on his back. There are no clothing descriptors at this time.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of this missing person please call police at (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.