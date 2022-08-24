THUNDER BAY – Mayor Mauro has announced he will be Leaving his Position as Mayor Effective October 4th, 2022.

Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro has recently filed a resignation letter with the City Clerk.

His final day of work as Mayor for the City of Thunder Bay will be October 3rd. As required by the Municipal Act, 2001, he has provided notice of his resignation to City Clerk, Krista Power.

“I will be moving on to a new opportunity in the near future and it is my understanding the Clerk will bring information to Council on the options available with respect to the vacancy of the position of Mayor as required under the Act”, said Mayor Mauro.

“There will only be one meeting left on November 14th , and given that Council is “Lame Duck” at this point, and unable to make any decisions of consequence, I thought October 3rd was an appropriate end date”, continued Mayor Mauro.

The Mayor wants to thank his colleagues on City Council, Administration and City Staff and wishes them the best through the rest of this term. He wants them to know he appreciated all their efforts.

“It has been my pleasure to serve as Mayor for these past 4 years and I thank the community of Thunder Bay for their support. All the best to those that are running again in the upcoming municipal election as well as new candidates who have put their name forward. The work is important and not easy but most certainly rewarding,” said Mayor Mauro.