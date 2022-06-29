THUNDER BAY – POLITICS – Mayor Bill Mauro announced today that he will not be seeking re-election as Mayor of Thunder Bay

“I am nearing 25 years of political work on behalf of the City of Thunder Bay and the Provincial Riding of Thunder Bay Atikokan” said Mauro. “It has been an incredibly gratifying work experience and I take great pride in the breadth of work, investment and accomplishments within Thunder Bay and the riding of Thunder Bay Atikokan”

Mauro was first elected to City Council in 1997 and was acclaimed for a second term in 2000.

In 2003 he was elected as the Liberal member for the provincial riding of Thunder Bay Atikokan serving in a variety of Parliamentary Assistant and Cabinet Minister roles until 2018, when he was elected Mayor

“I want to thank the people of Thunder Bay and the provincial riding of Thunder Bay Atikokan for their overwhelming support over the course of 8 elections”