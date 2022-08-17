THUNDER BAY – A delegation led by Mayor Bill Mauro and Red River Councillor/Chair – Intergovernmental Affairs Committee Brian McKinnon, along with City Manager Norm Gale.

The delegation from 500 Donald Street East say that they brought forward several community issues to lobby for action and/or funding for Thunder Bay at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario’s 2022 AMO Conference, August 14 to 17 in Ottawa.

“It’s the first time we have gathered together, face-to-face, in almost three years,” said Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro. “It’s a great opportunity for us to work directly with the newly elected Ontario government as it begins its new mandate.”

The Thunder Bay delegation secured meetings with:

Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Michael Tibollo

PA Sandhu Ministry of Infrastructure

Attorney General Doug Downey

Minister Piccini

Environment, Conservation and Parks

Associate Minister Stan Cho, Ministry of Transportation

Solicitor General Michael Kerzner

Minister Lumsden Tourism, Culture and Sport

Priority topics covered included:

Crisis Centre

Various Infrastructure Projects

POA

Part III Download

Support for the resiliency of natural ecosystems

Expressway/NW Arterial

Alstom Inc.

Police Service Funding

Next Gen 911

Science North Project in Thunder Bay and Kenora

The AMO Conference has become one of the largest municipal conferences in Canada, attracting over 2000 municipal leaders. The Conference provides the opportunity for Municipalities to meet directly with Ontario Ministries on community specific issues. For more information, visit: www.amo.on.ca