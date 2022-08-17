THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service request public assistance in helping in locating missing person, Andrew MEADOWS, 43.

Andrew was last seen in the 100 block of Academy Drive on Aug. 14 at about 3:35 pm.

Andrew is described as a White male standing about six-feet tall with a thin build and fair complexion. He is mostly bald with some blond hair, and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, and light-coloured shorts. He is believed to be operating a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado double cab black with a back rack and silver toolbox in the rear, Ontario licence plate AP32679.

If you have any information about this missing person please call police at (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.