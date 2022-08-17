FORT FRANCES – NEWS – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Rainy River District Detachment are investigating a death in the Town of Fort Frances.

On August 13, 2022, at approximately 2:57 AM, the OPP were notified of an unresponsive individual on the railroad tracks at Crowe Avenue.

Officers attended and located Sterling MACINTYRE, 46 of Fort Frances deceased.

No foul play is suspected, although the cause of death is not known at this time. The OPP are continuing to investigate this incident in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and Canadian National (CN) Police.

A post-mortem is scheduled for later this week.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the Rainy River District OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.