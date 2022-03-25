THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Snow clearing continues in the city. Over the past several days after the massive snowfall of up to 50 centimetres, roads crews have been working to clear the snow.

The City of Thunder Bay updates, “City’s Roads Section is still working hard to clear and maintain the City’s roads and sidewalks after Wednesday’s winter storm event. We’d like to thank the people of Thunder Bay for your patience and understanding during this time”.

The COTB wants to share that the warmer temperatures during the day and freezing overnight are causing issues and delays on some residential streets.

Plowing of arterial and collector streets have all been completed. Local street plowing will continue throughout the day and should all be done today by 4 pm. Crews and equipment will be in again tomorrow cleaning up any areas missed or needing to be redone.

Sidewalk snow plowing started again at 3 am this morning and will continue throughout the day. Progress is very slow due to the amount of snow and freezing overnight, which is causing issues for the equipment. We will continue with clearing residential sidewalks throughout the weekend with expectations of being completed early next week.

With the significant amount of snow and warm temperatures, operations will be dealing with drainage concerns in addition to snow clearing. Roads Crews will be focusing on removing snow from plugged catch basins and steaming frozen culverts/catch basins. Drainage issues that pose a risk of damage to property or are a safety concern are given priority. Crews will be out today and throughout the weekend dealing with these concerns along with pothole patching.

For more information, or to report an issue, contact the Infrastructure & Operations Dispatch at 625-2195.

The snowfall has created problems for many people in the city in getting around. Student Transportation cancelled school buses on Friday due to road conditions.

Many residents are complaining about the height of the windrow, the snow the plows leave behind at the end of driveways.

If you have concerns on city issues, contact your City Councillor.

