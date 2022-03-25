DRYDEN – NEWS – Two individuals are facing charges following a suspicious death at a residence on Dingwall Parkway in the City of Dryden. One person is in custody and another remains at large.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Nashawn Trevel BEALS, age 19 of Toronto.

The OPP are investigating the death of Kara-Lynn PUSHIE, aged 30 of Dryden.

On March 16, 2022, members of the Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to Dingwall Parkway where a person was in medical distress. When officers arrived, an unconscious person was being treated by members of the Northwest Emergency Medical Services (EMS). The individual was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A post-mortem was conducted on March 17, 2022 in Kenora to help determine the cause of death. Results are not being released at this time. Investigators believe there are no concerns for public safety at this time.

As a result of this investigation Shaun Lucas Marco CAPOVILLA, age 34 of Dryden has been charged with:

Possession of a Scheduled 1 Substance – Methamphetamine, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

Possession of a Scheduled 1 Substance – Cocaine, contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

Fail to comply with a Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, contrary to section 91(1) of the CC

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, contrary to section 88 of the CC

Careless Storage of a Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition, contrary to section 86(1) of the CC

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CC

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition contrary to a Prohibition Order contrary to section 117.01(1) of the CC

CAPOVILLA was arrested and is currently in custody.

Nashawn Trevel BEALS is facing the following charges:

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance – Methamphetamine, contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA

Possession of a Scheduled 1 substance – Cocaine, contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

Fail to comply with a Release Order, other than attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, contrary to section 91(1) of the CC

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, contrary to section 88 of the CC

Careless Storage of a Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition, contrary to section 86(1) of the CC

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CC

Obstructing Justice, contrary to section 139 of the CC

If you see BEALS do not approach, please call 911 immediately.

An investigation is ongoing, involving the Dryden OPP, OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) and North West Region Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.

Any person with information regarding this investigation should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.