THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Three people face serious charges including Forcible Confinement following arrests today in Thunder Bay. One local man and two individuals from southern Ontario face charges.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Major Crimes Unit were contacted by members of the Toronto Police Service regarding allegations of a possible kidnapped female on Thursday, March 24th.

Evidence suggested a female was being held against her will in Thunder Bay. Further investigation revealed the incident may have involved suspects still in the Toronto area.

Just after 11 PM EDT on Thursday, Toronto Police officers conducted a traffic stop near the Scarborough Town Centre, where three suspects were located and arrested.

On Friday, March 25th, TBPS investigators assisted TPS officers in locating the female victim.

A traffic stop was conducted by members of the TBPS’s Uniform Patrol Branch during the early morning hours of Friday, March 25. As a result three suspects were taken into custody, and a female victim was located.

The investigation remains ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

Shamore Jahsavera Rose CLARKE, 22, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Forcible Confinement

• Uttering Threats – Death or Bodily Harm

Eugenio GARIERI, 55, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Forcible Confinement

• Uttering Threats – Death or Bodily Harm

Emmanuel Igor KITENGE, 19, of Oshawa, Ont., is charged with:

• Forcible Confinement

• Uttering Threats – Death or Bodily Harm

All three appeared in bail court after 4:30 pm on Friday, March 25 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.

Thunder Bay Police are not able to name suspects until their charges are sworn before the courts.

All accused are considered under our system to be innocent until proven guilty before a court of law.