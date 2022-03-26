Thunder Bay – News – Thunder Bay Police had a busier 48 hours.
This included the arrest for forcible confinement of three suspects.
Daily update from 03/25/2022 to 03/26/2022
|Recent incidents
|12
|
|4 from yesterday
|Violent
|2
|
|3 from yesterday
|
|1
|Assault
|0
|Assault with Deadly Weapon
|0
|Sexual Assault
|1
|Sexual Offense
|0
|Other Sexual Offense
|0
|Homicide
|0
|Kidnapping
|0
|Robbery
|Property & Theft
|6
|
|4 from yesterday
|
|1
|Breaking & Entering
|0
|Property Crime Commercial
|0
|Property Crime Residential
|1
|Other Property Crime
|0
|Theft from Vehicle
|0
|Theft of Vehicle
|4
|Other Theft
|Disorder/Disturbance
|4
|
|3 from yesterday
|
|0
|Disorder
|0
|Drugs
|0
|Liquor
|4
|Quality of Life