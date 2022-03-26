March 26, 2022 – Thunder Bay Police Service Daily Crime Statistics Report

By
NetNewsLedger
-
225
Thunder Bay Police Service 911

Thunder Bay – News – Thunder Bay Police had a busier 48 hours.

This included the arrest for forcible confinement of three suspects.

Daily update from 03/25/2022 to 03/26/2022

Recent incidents
12 arrow_up 4 from yesterday
Violent
2 arrow_up 3 from yesterday
1 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
1 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
6 arrow_up 4 from yesterday
1 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
1 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
4 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
4 arrow_up 3 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
4 Quality of Life

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR