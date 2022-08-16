THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service have confirmed a new sighting of missing person Kacey YELLOWHEAD, a 25-year-old male who has been missing since August 2, 2022.

Kacey was last seen walking in a southbound direction in the 800 block of Minnesota Street, across from the Art Widnall Pool, on Tuesday, August 2nd at about 9:20 pm. At this time he appears to be walking toward Pacific Avenue.

Police are again asking anyone living in this area to check their properties, yards, sheds, abandoned or parked vehicles and alleyways for signs of Kacey.

If you have residential or business security surveillance of that area, please review any footage recorded on the above-mentioned date and time and call police if you have any further confirmed sightings of Kacey.

A new photo, showing the last confirmed sighting of Kacey, is being shared with the public. A second photo, which is a re-issue from a previously distributed media release, is also attached and shows more clearly the clothing Kacey was wearing.

Kacey is described as an Indigenous male standing about 5’6” tall with a thin build. He has a medium complexion, shoulder-length brown hair, brown eyes and a red mark on his right cheek.

His clothing descriptors remain unchanged since the previous confirmed sighting. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie with white draw strings, charcoal grey shorts, and white socks.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to call police at (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.