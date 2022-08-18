THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service would like to advise the public they may witness an increased police presence in areas near the city’s south core and East End as the investigation into missing person Kacey YELLOWHEAD continues.

TPBS members, with assistance from the Ontario Provincial Police, are conducting grid searches in areas near May Street, Simpson Street and Minnesota Street. Other areas may become the subject of similar searches.

There is no ongoing public safety threat in relation to the increased police presence.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.

The previously issued media release follows:

The Thunder Bay Police Service has confirmed a new sighting of missing person Kacey YELLOWHEAD, 25.

Kacey was last seen walking in a southbound direction in the 800 block of Minnesota Street, across from the Art Widnall Pool, on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at about 9:20 p.m. At this time he appears to be walking toward Pacific Avenue.

Police are again asking anyone living in this area to check their properties, yards, sheds, abandoned or parked vehicles and alleyways for signs of Kacey. If you have residential or business security surveillance of that area, please review any footage recorded on the above-mentioned date and time and call police if you have any further confirmed sightings of Kacey.

A new photo, showing the last confirmed sighting of Kacey, is being shared with the public. A second photo, which is a re-issue from a previously distributed media release, is also attached and shows more clearly the clothing Kacey was wearing.

Kacey is described as an Indigenous male standing about 5’6” tall with a thin build. He has a medium complexion, shoulder-length brown hair, brown eyes and a red mark on his right cheek.

His clothing descriptors remain unchanged since the previous confirmed sighting. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie with white draw strings, charcoal grey shorts, and white socks.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to call police at (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.