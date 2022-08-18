THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – For Thursday, there are no weather alerts or warnings in effect this morning. Planning forward for Friday night the movie in the park series starts in Thunder Bay with Spacejam hitting the screen at 9:00 pm. As well earlier in the evening the Viking Octantis will be docking at the Lakehead Transportation Museum pier at the Marina.

Thunder Bay

At 6:00 am EDT it is 15 in Thunder Bay with very light winds from the WNW at 3 km/h. Humidity is at 98% this morning. The Barometer is at 101.3 kPa and falling.

Skies are mainly cloudy with a prediction of a 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with the risk of a thunderstorm.

High 26. Humidex 34. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see continued cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Fog patches will be developing after midnight. Low 15.

Fort Frances

AT 5:00 am CDT it is 14 in Fort Frances. Humidity is 99% and the barometer is at 101.4 kPa and falling. Winds are very light at 2 km/h from the ENE.

Mainly cloudy skies for Thursday with a 30 per cent chance of showers changing to a 70 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning.

High 23. Humidex 30. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see cloudy skies continue with a 70 per cent chance of showers changing to a 30 per cent chance of showers near midnight. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 16.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

AT the Dryden Airport at 5:00 am this morning it is 17. The Humidity is at 98%. The barometer reads 101.3 kPa and steady. Winds are a 13 km/h from the SSW.

A mix of sun and cloud along with a 30 per cent chance of showers changing to a 70 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. This along with the risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning.

High 25. Humidex 30. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight those mainly cloudy skies will continue with a 70 per cent chance of showers changing to a 30 per cent chance of showers near midnight. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Wind becoming north 20 km/h after midnight. Low 15.

Sachigo Lake

It is 15 in Sachigo Lake. Winds are calm. It is misty out this morning with humidity at 99%.

A mix of sun and cloud for Thursday morning will be giving way to cloudy skies this afternoon with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Winds will becoming north 20 km/h this afternoon.

High 25. Humidex 31. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see continued cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind north 20 km/h. Low 14.