THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service are looking for a potential witness who they believe could have information vital to the ongoing search for missing person Kacey YELLOWHEAD, a 25-Year-old man who has been missing since August 2nd, 2022.

Kacey’s last confirmed location was at the corner of Northern Avenue at Simpson Street at 7:18 pm on Tuesday, Aug. 2. At that time he was travelling on foot and continuing southbound on Simpson Street.

Kacey appears to have walked toward a female at that time. He then continued to walk with this individual for an undetermined distance. Police are now looking for this woman in the hopes she may have relevant information that could help advance the investigation.

An image of this woman is being distributed to the public in an effort to identify her. A new image of Kacey is also being distributed at this time.

The public is advised to expect an increased police presence in the area as the search for Kacey continues. Police are doing a number of search efforts including drone flyovers.

Kacey is an Indigenous male standing about 5’6” tall with a thin build. He has a medium complexion, shoulder-length brown hair, brown eyes and a red mark on his right cheek.

He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie with white draw strings, charcoal grey shorts, and white socks.

If you live in or near the area of Northern Avenue and Simpson Street, the police ask that you check your yards and sheds for any signs of Kacey. If you have home or business surveillance cameras in this area, investigators ask that you review footage around this date and time and contact police if you have images of Kacey.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to call police at (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.