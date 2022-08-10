THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police report that a Thunder Bay man, Jaymz Keir Perry HANCOCK faces drug trafficking-related charges after CORE Unit officers located and significant quantity of drugs, including fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine at a north-side apartment Tuesday.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Community Oriented Response and Engagement (CORE) Unit were dispatched to a residential address in the 200 block of Pearl Street just before 10:45 am on Tuesday, August 9th following ongoing reports of suspicious activity.

When officers arrived, they spoke to the tenant of the apartment, and became aware of drug trafficking activity taking place from within the home.

Further investigation led to the seizure of a quantity of suspected cocaine, Oxycodone pills, fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, cash and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

A local man, who was not the registered tenant at the home, as taken into custody and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Jaymz Keir Perry HANCOCK, 29, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Oxycodone for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Failure to Comply with Release Order

HANCOCK appeared in bail court on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.